Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,695,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

