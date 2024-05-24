Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE OMC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 120,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,697. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

