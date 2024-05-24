Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $101.88. 1,646,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

