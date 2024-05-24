Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. 12,356,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,744,273. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

