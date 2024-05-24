325 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.62. 697,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,236. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

