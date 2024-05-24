Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,749 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,816. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

