Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

