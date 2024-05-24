444 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 549,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,805 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TTE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. 316,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

