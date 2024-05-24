Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.41. 22,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,616. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.16.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

