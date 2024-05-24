Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AON Trading Up 0.6 %
AON stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.89. 632,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,442. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.77.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.