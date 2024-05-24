457 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
