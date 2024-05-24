Tidemark LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $235,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,224,859.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,224,859.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,685 shares of company stock worth $11,248,241 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

