Tidemark LLC Invests $40,000 in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.08. 6,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,208. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The company has a market cap of $898.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

