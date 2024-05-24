416 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

