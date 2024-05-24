Tidemark LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. 39,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.