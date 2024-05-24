Tidemark LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 25,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,279. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

