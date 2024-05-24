Tidemark LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of INTU traded down $54.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,469. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

