378 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.11. 207,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,144. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $151.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.