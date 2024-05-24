Tidemark LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $304.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

