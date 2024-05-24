Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 96,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,972. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $424.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

