Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TITN
Titan Machinery Price Performance
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
