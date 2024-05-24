STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Tara Lynn Boucher Sells 3,289 Shares of Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Lynn Boucher sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$12,740.27.

Shares of STEP stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,280. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.05.

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

