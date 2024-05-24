Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Simon Tilley Buys 100,000 Shares

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,100.00 ($8,733.33).
Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Simon Tilley bought 300,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).
- On Friday, May 3rd, Simon Tilley purchased 200,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$16,200.00 ($10,800.00).
Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.
Locality Planning Energy Company Profile
Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.
