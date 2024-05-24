Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.300–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.8 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,869. The stock has a market cap of $277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

