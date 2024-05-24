Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.42. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 41,813 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a P/E ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at $52,195,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American Trust raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

