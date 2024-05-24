Kim D. Thorpe Acquires 35,906 Shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) CFO Kim D. Thorpe acquired 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $12,567.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,269.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 139,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,011. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GEE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GEE Group

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.