Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Dennis M. Weibling Purchases 7,208 Shares

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling purchased 7,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,055.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,691.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDYN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.27. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

