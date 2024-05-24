Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Griffin Perry Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Griffin Perry purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 589,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,243.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE GRNT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.56. 52,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $857.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 4,625,595 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter worth $9,368,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRNT. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.