ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $40.98

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $42.08. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 306,785 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

