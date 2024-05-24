John M. Suzuki Purchases 1,018 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Suzuki bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,252.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,186. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BK Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BK Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,222. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%.
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
