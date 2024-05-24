Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $20.52

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $21.40. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 210,932 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

