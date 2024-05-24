Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.60. Gannett shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 326,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 372.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

