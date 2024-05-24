Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $255.00. The stock had previously closed at $260.90, but opened at $232.19. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $230.66, with a volume of 4,143,031 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.39.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,522,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

