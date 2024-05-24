PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $153.63, but opened at $158.89. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $184.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00. PDD shares last traded at $164.15, with a volume of 6,821,823 shares changing hands.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in PDD by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.