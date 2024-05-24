Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $61.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 2057397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

