Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $61.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 2057397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.
The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
