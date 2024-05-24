StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 180485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Barclays upped their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after purchasing an additional 627,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,749,000 after buying an additional 90,974 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,385,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,823,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,175,000 after buying an additional 289,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,732,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,305,000 after acquiring an additional 95,883 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

