Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.43. 379,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,431,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Specifically, insider John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $315,378.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,036,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,763,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $315,378.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,036,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,763,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837,779 shares of company stock valued at $66,507,854. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com cut Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

