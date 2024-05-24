CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

CAE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

