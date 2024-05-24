NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 4% on Disappointing Earnings

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.96. Approximately 738,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,707,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.