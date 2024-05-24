Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $720.00 to $690.00. The stock had previously closed at $662.26, but opened at $621.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuit shares last traded at $609.11, with a volume of 1,236,589 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

