Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.