Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.01

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 1132771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

