Insider Selling: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $14,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,786.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

