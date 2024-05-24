EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,311 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. 420,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $226.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

