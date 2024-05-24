Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $6.22. Azul shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 757,327 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Azul

Azul Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the third quarter worth about $4,999,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,712,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,286 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth about $341,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.