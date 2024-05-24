Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 236,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,348. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

