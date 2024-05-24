Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.0 %
Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,216. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
