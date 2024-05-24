Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Tina Cessna Sells 2,212 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $14,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,871 shares in the company, valued at $802,379.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Tina Cessna sold 2,715 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $18,027.60.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Tina Cessna sold 2,129 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $20,949.36.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of BLZE remained flat at $6.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $281.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 165.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter worth $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 117.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 726,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67,475 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLZE

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.