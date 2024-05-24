Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,977,959 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.