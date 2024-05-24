AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.92. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 45,663 shares changing hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

