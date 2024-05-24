New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 568794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.55.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 123,815 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

